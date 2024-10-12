RFG Holdings Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $932.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $910.84 and a 200-day moving average of $852.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.