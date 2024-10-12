RFG Holdings Inc. Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 14.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

