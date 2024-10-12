Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €491.30 ($539.89) and last traded at €499.40 ($548.79). 167,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €502.40 ($552.09).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €514.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €514.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

