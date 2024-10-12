Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,329.51 ($30.49) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.10). Approximately 2,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($29.84).
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,814.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,409.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,330.85.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,049.18%.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.