Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $640.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,645,673.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

