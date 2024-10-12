Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 24,149 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 771,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

