Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 12.70% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $69,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,341,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

VFMO traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

