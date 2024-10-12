Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,023 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

