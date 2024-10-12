Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 7,389 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

