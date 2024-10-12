Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,484 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,514. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

