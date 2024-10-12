Robert W. Baird Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.97.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.