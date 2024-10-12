Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 444,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 133,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. 402,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

