Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 444,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 133,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. 402,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

