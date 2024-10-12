Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covea Finance owned 0.14% of Rollins worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,329 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rollins by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.66. 1,363,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,047. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

