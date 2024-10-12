Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of Root stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Root has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Root by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

