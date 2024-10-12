Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 571,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,474,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,527.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $406,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

