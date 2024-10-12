Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 125,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 788,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

In other news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00. Also, Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,311. Insiders own 29.23% of the company's stock.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

