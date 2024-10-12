Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 125,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 788,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining

In other news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00. In related news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$30,400.00. Also, Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,311. Insiders own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.