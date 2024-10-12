Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 125,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 788,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
