Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

