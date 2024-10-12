Saga Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $280.38 million and approximately $102.48 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,780,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,789,909 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,684,522 with 103,754,850 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.64393462 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $125,910,879.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

