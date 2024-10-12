Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.