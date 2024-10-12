Saitama Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Saitama has a market cap of $4.02 million and $54,331.76 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 88% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,118.24 or 1.00004111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,989 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,448 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,745,989.25949 with 43,400,600,448.28802 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00009141 USD and is up 12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $57,695.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.