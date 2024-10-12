Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $288.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.