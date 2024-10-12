San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

