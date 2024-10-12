Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

