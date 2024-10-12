Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 3,587 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,587 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,583,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

