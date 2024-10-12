Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 104.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,205,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 1,127,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

ET stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.