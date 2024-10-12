Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBSNY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.5459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

