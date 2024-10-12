Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.