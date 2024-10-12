SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
SCHMID Group Stock Down 4.9 %
SHMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701. SCHMID Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.
SCHMID Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SCHMID Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.