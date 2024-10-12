SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SCHMID Group Stock Down 4.9 %

SHMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701. SCHMID Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Get SCHMID Group alerts:

SCHMID Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.