Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.86. 126,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

