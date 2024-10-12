Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

