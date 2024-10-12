Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRRK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.