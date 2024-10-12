Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Schroders Price Performance

SHNWF stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

