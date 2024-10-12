Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Bought by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 306,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 520,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

