Scotiabank Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

