Scotiabank Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $170.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $191.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

