Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 62.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

SNFCA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

