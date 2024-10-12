Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $82.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $84.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

