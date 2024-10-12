Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

