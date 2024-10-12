ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in ServiceNow by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 49,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.04.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $938.59. 854,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.