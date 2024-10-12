ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,055.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $900.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $880.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $938.59 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $861.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.