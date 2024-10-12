Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Declines By 76.9%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $8.59 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Further Reading
