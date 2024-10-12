Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Decreases By 52.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
NASDAQ AREBW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,276. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
American Rebel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.