Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Decreases By 52.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AREBW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,276. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

