Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Increases By 70.2%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the September 15th total of 448,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 953.8 days.

Arca Continental Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMBVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

