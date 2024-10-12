Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Increases By 70.2%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the September 15th total of 448,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 953.8 days.
Arca Continental Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EMBVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
Arca Continental Company Profile
