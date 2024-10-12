Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Expands By 260.3%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Argent Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $35.68. 4,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

