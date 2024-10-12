Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Drops By 42.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 1,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

