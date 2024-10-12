Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rises By 104.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Avinger Stock Down 2.0 %

AVGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

