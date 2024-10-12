Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 37.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $23.44 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.2131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

