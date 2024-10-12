Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Drops By 77.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDPY
Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.8 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
