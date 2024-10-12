Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 55.1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

