Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Grows By 221.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 152,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

